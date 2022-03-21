How to help save Imran Khan govt?

Please discuss ways in which we can help Imran Khan and save his govt?



It is clear that opposition is not doing this for the benefit of Pakistani people, for 4 years they kept silent while poor of Pakistan were raped. Now that it is final year of Imran Khan's govt, they want to end his government?



No thank you. We don't want a Niazi zinda hai just like bhutto zinda hai.



Imran Khan should complete the last year of his government so he can't cry mujhay kyu nikala. Let him complete his term. Then he will be judged for his governance performance.



