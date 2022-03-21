What's new

How to help save Imran Khan govt?

Please discuss ways in which we can help Imran Khan and save his govt?

It is clear that opposition is not doing this for the benefit of Pakistani people, for 4 years they kept silent while poor of Pakistan were raped. Now that it is final year of Imran Khan's govt, they want to end his government?

No thank you. We don't want a Niazi zinda hai just like bhutto zinda hai.

Imran Khan should complete the last year of his government so he can't cry mujhay kyu nikala. Let him complete his term. Then he will be judged for his governance performance.

Discuss ways we can save his govt.
 
State institutions claiming to be neutral are not neutral after all.
And if you go against state institutions, you are labelled as Anti Pakistan?

This is what happens when you give EXTENSIONS.

The ego of an old man puts the REPUTE of an entire institutions on the line.
 
Only his stick can safe imran khan gvt

x720.jpg


But Problem with Imran khan he is sacrificing everything for this guy

images.jpg



HUMARA CAPPPTTTAAANNNN...!!!

275013773_1109873639585176_8302738119007287363_n.jpg
 

