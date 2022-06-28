how to handle a functional schizophrenic..

Get a formal diagnosis from a psychiatrist.
Is the person a danger to themselves or other people?
Kiss her on forehead. Make a cup of tea for her. Bring some samosas. Sit with her, and start gossiping about her friends. May be that way you could get along.No. One of my sisters. Can't cut her off.
Kiss her on forehead. Make a cup of tea for her. Bring some samosas. Sit with her, and start gossiping about her friends.
Get a formal diagnosis to rule out other possible mental health issues such as schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality or bipolar.
Then ignore. She is your sister and nothing gonna change it.Hahaha.. wish it was that easy mate.
...a mental health ward. There are medications that can assist with psychosis but they have many side effects and the cure might be worse than the illness.