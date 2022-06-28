What's new

how to handle a functional schizophrenic..

As the title says.
Not the hallucination kind and quite functional, but the person's behavior is intolerable for my parents.
I made the diagnosis. Can't take her to doctor.

SOS. :coffee:
 
You can call emergency if the hospital has a mental health ward. There are medications that can assist with psychosis but they have many side effects and the cure might be worse than the illness. They can be given in a depot and one injection lasts for months to ensure compliance.

If your sister is functional then consider yourself lucky, most of the patients at the ward where I work would not be able to hold down a job for a day.
 
+4vsgorillas-Apebane said:
...a mental health ward. There are medications that can assist with psychosis but they have many side effects and the cure might be worse than the illness.
Thought about it, though my parents worry if that would make things worse for her. Or lead to other mental issues.

Funnily my Aunt (mom's sister) is the main antagonist in all of her conspiracy theories. Which is absurd. I have no idea how to convince her that she's not thinking right..
 
