Come on be srs....I really want to get an international license from pakistan and convert it to Hong Kong License.getting a license for a motorcycle is hard.We have to do the figure 8 on a SLOPE!!!the space available on the slope is tiny also.They just want to milk my pockets till i am dry for these "extra lessons" where i do SOLO practice.I failed the 8 figure part on the slope because i put my foot down and another guy failed for holding the clutch...Our exams have been pushed to mid-2019 now....can you please just guide me. On Pakistan's site, it says we need a Pakistani passport also. is it a must? can i just pay rishwat(i am sorry but i have no other choice)