How to fix Pakistan; and how Imran Khan is the new Altaf Hussein

  • Sparks widespread chaos after a sudden pre planned event (may 9/ bus accident)
  • Failed experiment of the Establishment which went rogue and needed to be put down by illegal brute force
  • Took advantage of genuine sentiments of people for his own personal gain
  • Both power hungry tyrants who terrorise(d) innocents and forsake their morals in their rabid quest for power
  • Even brainwashed the educated class
  • Cult like following who will cause widespread riots at their master's command
  • Turned a once prosperous place into an unstable hellhole everyone wants to flee from (Pakistan/Karachi)
  • On the surface/on paper has genuine demands, in reality is just a power hungry tyrant
From a Karachiite, Pakistanis, you must WAKE UP. Imran Khan is just another crook obsessed with power who will destroy the country for his own personal benefit.

The way to fix Pakistan is to fix the corrupt mindset of the generals, judiciary, and government. These people are selected from the general population who has the exact same corrupt mindset.

The way to get rid of this mindset is long term educational and economic reforms. And only government who will implement these reforms is a long term government, not the sham hybrid regimes run on populist vote grabbing agendas which get overthrown every three years.

A long term technocrat government or Chinese style government which cares about development of the nation rather than the next election is needed to bring Pakistan out of poverty. China brought 700 million people out of poverty after a century of humiliation.
 
The Sharifs and Zardaris need to be removed from politics and their entire networks dismantled for there to be any progress. Anything else is just cope.
 
I was always of the opinion that PTI is a rebranded and more polished version of MQM, before anyone decides to start flaming me (although i am sure there will be people) i think it would be very easy to go through my posts history and see my stance towards any/all political parties
 

