How to educate Americans about the coup in Pakistan?

I believe most Americans are decent people who want to believe that their government does the right thing around the world. They know it is not always 100% true but, by and large, they want the US to stand for good things.



We need to educate them that the Biden administration is on the wrong side of history and, worse, is giving democracy a bad name by endorsing a money-laundered coup by corrupt elites in a country full of poor people.



This thread is to collect ideas how we can promote that narrative in the domestic American media.



I will start out with some ideas.



1. Pool money to buy large, well-designed ads in print media.

2. Send videos to traditional media comparing PTI jalsas to opposition jalsas.

3. Write op-ed pieces in local media.

4. Organize on-campus events to educate students.



The message in all these ads must include these things:



1. The living conditions of poor Pakistanis compared to the elite partying in London.

2. The corruption cases against the elite and the complicit legal system.

3. The difference in popular support (size of jalsas) for Imran Khan v/s the so-called democratic government.



This could also apply to other Western countries but we all know the most important country that can influence Pakistani politics is the US.