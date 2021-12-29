How To Earn Over 20 Million Dollars Ft. Fahad Khan
In conversation with tonight’s guests, Fahad Khan the CEO of Canada Prime Marketing - Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies 2017, 2018, 2019. How did Fahad get into marketing? What challenges did his company face? Has his company experienced growth over the years? Are we living in a world of instant gratification? Why don’t we get enough jobs in Pakistan? Why is Fahad in Pakistan right now? How to build something bigger than yourself? What’s his opinion on Pakistan right now in 2021? How important is giving the youth a sense of direction and motivation? What type of people is he hiring? Catch this and a lot more in tonight’s episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guests: Fahad Khan
00:34 How did Fahad get into marketing?
07:43 What challenges did they face while the door-to-door sales in Canada?
10:50 Has his company experienced growth over the years?
11:53 Are we living in a world of instant gratification?
15:33 Do Pakistani’s have a sense of entitlement?
18:48 How to build a network vs relationship?
24:38 Why is Fahad in Pakistan right now?
27:50 How to build something bigger than yourself?
33:26 What’s his opinion on Pakistan right now in 2021?
38:31 How important is giving the youth a sense of direction?
46:03 What type of people is he hiring?
50:30 How does Fahad envision Pakistan 30 years from now?
