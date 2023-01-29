How to detect Indian with Pakistani Flag on PDF

Hi,



I just saw a post (now deleted) "Pakistan's top 10 Enemies".



The guy with Pakistani flag put Bangladesh, Iran, Croatia, Serbia, Russia, Armenia and many more countries in that list, which we NEVER have any enmity at all. A pure Pakistani will never think these countries as Enemies EVER. Infact Great relations with Iran, Bangladesh are in our core interests. Russia and other countries way much important and never a genuine Pakistani will think them as enemy



The Same guy is hell bound to suggest that Pakistan should start a war with Iran as if we the primary threat of india is already dealt with.



Same guy trying to intentionally look stupid made a thread "its official US says india is no more an Ally". Infact in that video the US official was praising india as a next power and talking about partnering with it and much above then a usual status of Ally.





Continuous and Repeated efforts to show friendly countries or even neutral countries as our enemies is a clear sign of an imposter. This should be dealt with.