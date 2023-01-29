What's new

How to detect Indian with Pakistani Flag on PDF

Hi,

I just saw a post (now deleted) "Pakistan's top 10 Enemies".

The guy with Pakistani flag put Bangladesh, Iran, Croatia, Serbia, Russia, Armenia and many more countries in that list, which we NEVER have any enmity at all. A pure Pakistani will never think these countries as Enemies EVER. Infact Great relations with Iran, Bangladesh are in our core interests. Russia and other countries way much important and never a genuine Pakistani will think them as enemy

The Same guy is hell bound to suggest that Pakistan should start a war with Iran as if we the primary threat of india is already dealt with.

Same guy trying to intentionally look stupid made a thread "its official US says india is no more an Ally". Infact in that video the US official was praising india as a next power and talking about partnering with it and much above then a usual status of Ally.


Continuous and Repeated efforts to show friendly countries or even neutral countries as our enemies is a clear sign of an imposter. This should be dealt with.
 
I have never understood this whole shit about false flagging. I mean, I get it, it's an anonymous forum but false flaggers are terribly boring, aren't they. They are very predictable. A forum gets enriched by personal anecdotes. I keep writing mine whenever I can recall something worth sharing.
 
Armenia - Is an enemy of our ally Turkiye. They are being supported by France (an anti-Islamic country) , India (Our mortal enemy) and Iran (Enemy within Islam)

Bangladesh is an a lackey of India and is being ruled by Hasina who is the daughter of the traitor Mujeeb who was in bed with the Indians to revolt against us.

Russia, Croatia and Serbia have killed millions of Muslims from Afghanistan to Checnya to Bosnia. If you think that they are not the enemies of Islam then I have no words.
 
Oh it's the Ertugrul fan Abdurrahman Majeed Bey.

You remind me of this guy:

30073054_10156254862447673_2471269930341896835_o.jpg
 
Hi,

I just saw a post (now deleted) "Pakistan's top 10 Enemies".

The guy with Pakistani flag put Bangladesh, Iran, Croatia, Serbia, Russia, Armenia and many more countries in that list, which we NEVER have any enmity at all. A pure Pakistani will never think these countries as Enemies EVER. Infact Great relations with Iran, Bangladesh are in our core interests. Russia and other countries way much important and never a genuine Pakistani will think them as enemy

The Same guy is hell bound to suggest that Pakistan should start a war with Iran as if we the primary threat of india is already dealt with.

Same guy trying to intentionally look stupid made a thread "its official US says india is no more an Ally". Infact in that video the US official was praising india as a next power and talking about partnering with it and much above then a usual status of Ally.


Continuous and Repeated efforts to show friendly countries or even neutral countries as our enemies is a clear sign of an imposter. This should be dealt with.
Irrespective of the flag, I can smell them🤣
 

