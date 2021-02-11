What's new

How to DELETE Israel

mr.green

mr.green

Dec 19, 2014
Israel has territorial ambitions over Arab lands. Its Achilles heel is the Zionist plans of expansion. If it captures Lebanon, Syria or Jordan, it can be drawn into a long term guerrilla fight especially in the Lebanese mountains and Syrian deserts or the Sinai. All the Arab countries and Iran will finance such guerrilla movements comprising Hezbollah, Sunni and Wahabi groups. If such a war continues for 10 years, Israel will lose its strength, will to fight, finances, American support and media favor. At that time the neighboring Arab states can easily attack and destroy Israel.

The same thing happened to USSR in Afghanistan and now to USA. Why do you think Russia annexed Crimea? the answer is simple. USA is now not in a position to do anything about it. USA is weakened thanks to Afghanistan.

The continuous insurgency will cause the recent European citizens of Israel to lose hope and go back to Europe.

The strategy has to be coupled with public pressure on multinationals and banks not to support Israel. In addition to that, a media campaign should be launched in US and UK to turn the public opinion against Israel and make it loose its financial and military support.
 

Meliodas

Meliodas

Mar 17, 2019
It will happen once we have a leader like him unlike the pompous arabs or the egoistic Iranian leaders.
 

G

GWXP

Feb 9, 2019
Israel will be destroyed this way:

Demography is not on Israeli side in the long run:

1) In 2050 Egypt will have 165mln people and assuming its economy will continue growing, it will turn into a massive power. ---To give you the sense of how big Egypt can become in the next 20-30 years---look at their "New Administrative Capital", which is now under construction---they are building a huge city with population of 6,5mln people---that is more than all Jews in Israel combined

Historically Israel took advantage of Egyptian backwardness, but in the next 20-30 years Egypt will turn into a massive modernized power with population of 165mln people compared to 9-10mln Jews in Israel.

Also it is possible that in the future Islamist government will take power in Egypt and this country will become hostile to Israel one more time

2) Turkey will have 100mln people by 2050 and it has the largest and most advanced economy in the Middle East. Turkey will probably turn into a nuclear power in the next 10-15 years.

Turkey has a naval development program designed to build a Navy that will dominate Eastern Mediterranean and will be in position to impose Naval Blockade on Israeli ports of Ashdod and Haifa---this will ruin Israeli economy and will result in migration of Jews back to Europe and North America.

In the next 20-30 years, tiny Israel with its 10mln people will not be in position to challenge 100mln nuclear armed Turkey and its Navy.

3) In the near future Iran will build nuclear bombs and will threaten Israeli existence in this region.

In Israel 5 powerplants produce 60% of electricity and 5 desalination plants produce 50% of water--same situation with gas and petroleum. Precise Iranian ballistic missiles can threaten tiny Israeli infrastructure.

Iran is in the process of arming Shia militias in Iraq with precise ballistic missiles and they will be able to launch missiles at tiny Israeli infrastructure from Northern Iraq.

Iran will deploy missiles in Syria and Lebanon. So you will have Iranian missiles threatening tiny Israeli infrastructure from Lebanon, Syria and Northern Iraq at the same time.

Plus Iran will deploy its 15 khordad and Bavar 373 air defence systems in Syria and these AD systems will cover entire territory of Israel, paralyzing its air force.

So you will have nuclear armed Iran potentially sending Israel to the stone age with its precise ballistic missiles.

4) By 2050, the US will be a 'majority-minority' country, with white non-Hispanics making up less than half of the total population
www.chicagoreporter.com

The US white majority will soon disappear forever - Chicago Reporter

By 2050, the US will be a 'majority-minority' country, with white non-Hispanics making up less than half of the total population.
www.chicagoreporter.com

Hispanics and Blacks whose number will increase in the US will not be Jew slaves like whites and influence of the Israeli Lobby will decline together with US support for Israel.

Historically Israel took advantage of weakness and backwardness of the regional countries while enjoying support from the USA.

In the next 20 years, tiny little Israel will have to deal with 1) modernized and massive Egypt possibly with Islamists in power 2) massive modernized Turkey with its dominating Navy that can impose a naval blockade on Israel 3) nuclear armed Iran which will create a ring of fire with precise ballistic missiles encircling Israel from all directions 4) declining support from the USA

So tiny Israel's long term survival in this region is under question. Hardly Israel will celebrate its 100 year anniversary of its founding in safe environment...
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
1) Egypt is a non-entity, population quality matters more than population quantity.

2) Turkey is pretty friendly with Israel and has a huge trade surplus with them, their cosiness to the Zionists is an open secret

3) Iranian nukes will put pressure on Israel to halt expansion, but they won't allow Iran to destroy Israel, as Israel also has nuclear weapons of much greater sophistication.

4) Jewish Lobby will always be strong regardless of the voter composition, Democrats are just as pro-Israel as Republicans.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

Jul 27, 2020
What is population quality?People are not goods to be sold in market that you determine by quality.
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
I mean human capital, determined by the average education and values of a population. This determines the technological output of a nation and thus its power projection capabilities.

If size alone mattered, then Israel shouldn't have withstood the Arab assaults launched against it since 1948.

Also, as long as the Jewish Lobby in America remains strong, Egypt will continue to be bribed with foreign aid and the calls by Egyptian Islamist to launch war against Israel will fall on deaf ears.
 
G

GWXP

Feb 9, 2019
1) Quantity by itself is a quality as Joseph Stalin once said. Israel has reached a peak of its possible development. Egypt on the other hand as a large developing country has a lot of room to grow in the future.....Look, their newly constructed "New Administrative Capital" has more people than there are Jews in all of Israel combined

2) Turkish government is smart and pragmatic with Israel, but deep in heart Turks hate Israelis and support the Palestinian cause

3) Iran can't nuke Israel but it can attack Israel with conventional ballistic missiles and destroy its tiny infrastructure and leave Israel without electricity, water and gas

4) As US becomes a Hispanic country it will not support Israel
You forgot that USA gave Israel 150bln $ in 2003 dollars as aid and this translates into 240bln$ in 2021 dollars Plus Germany paid reparations for the Holocaust worth 93bln dollars.

Plus British gave weapons and French sent 3000 scientist to build Dimona nuclear reactor in Israel

Without this 350bln$ aid to Israel from USA and Germany-----Israel could not be as strong as it is today
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
IMO, the biggest issue facing Israel is the growth of its ultra-Orthodox Haredi population who are very unproductive and will lead to a decline in human capital in Israel. But then again Middle East nations all face this issue of dysgenics.
 
M

Mk-313

Apr 26, 2020
The actual Achilles heel of Israel is the new generation of liberal Americans that have started seeing Israel as occupiers vs self defenders and the cracks are already starting to emerge.

Democrats for the 1st time in US history put forward a bill to limit Israel funding if it leads to war crimes.A move like this was unheard of in the past. You would immediately be labels anti semite. But this time tide was different a huge majority of Americans supported it.

So yeah cracks are beginning to form
 
G

GWXP

Feb 9, 2019
You should remember that in 1990 China's level of development was like Afghanistan and today, 30 years later China is a superpower.......

This example only goes to show that large developing countries with big populations have huge potential of development in the long run.
 
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

Nov 18, 2014
Deception!

While we all look the wrong way... the world is sleep walking into an apocalypse... One, of our own creation... one based on greed and our perception of happiness, of ownership, lifestyles and aesthetics.

World is armed to the teeth and waiting for the first shoe to drop.

Mashiach, the one, will be The Peace Maker! Pax Judaica... harbinger of the messianic age.

Bringing peace in the middle east... subsistence... wealth even!

Recognizing that deception and insurrection against that deceiver will not be easy.
 
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
Shouldn't you Pakistanis be more worried about India rather than Israel? While you ponder how to delete Israel, India has clear objectives to delete Pakistan. Delete as in occupy the North and Balkanize the rest. Leave Israel-Palestine issue for Middle Easterners to deal with.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
There is an unholy alliance in middle east, ISIS-Israel-USA axis of evil. In fact USA saves Israel through making terror and chaos in middle east. As far as Arabs keep trying for destabilizing Middle eastern countries, there would be no end to Israeli Cancer. Arab racism, Arab Ba'athism and other factots that makes Arabs the Arabs not Muslims are the true barriers on the way of liberating Quds.

The Solution is quite simple, Empower Palestinians in both military and civilian Sectors then youd witness the down fall of apartheid state of Israel. Israel is sentenced to death since its nature defies humanity and moral standards. Israel is Based upon terror and Mass killings of inhabitants, its built on natives blood which makes it an enemy of humans and humanity as a whole. No sane human in his own right mind would agree to existence of such a polluting Cancer.

Problem Palestinians in west bank cannot fight back. Again the Solution is obvious, ARM Palestinians and help them survive the American led onslaught. Israel will fall on its own, the evil Entity cannot survive for long.
 
