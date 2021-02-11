How to DELETE Israel

The US white majority will soon disappear forever - Chicago Reporter By 2050, the US will be a 'majority-minority' country, with white non-Hispanics making up less than half of the total population.

Israel will be destroyed this way:1) In 2050 Egypt will have 165mln people and assuming its economy will continue growing, it will turn into a. ---To give you the sense of how big Egypt can become in the next 20-30 years---look at their "New Administrative Capital", which is now under construction---they are building a huge city with population of--Historically Israel took advantage of Egyptian backwardness, but in the next 20-30 years Egypt will turn into a massive modernized power with population of 165mln people compared to 9-10mln Jews in Israel.Also it is possible that in the future Islamist government will take power in Egypt and this country will become hostile to Israel one more time2) Turkey will have 100mln people by 2050 and it has the largest and most advanced economy in the Middle East. Turkey will probably turn into a nuclear power in the next 10-15 years.Turkey has a naval development program designed to build a Navy that will dominate Eastern Mediterranean and will be in position to impose---this will ruin Israeli economy and will result in migration of Jews back to Europe and North America.In the next 20-30 years, tiny Israel with its 10mln people will not be in position to challenge 100mln nuclear armed Turkey and its Navy.3)In Israel 5 powerplants produce 60% of electricity and 5 desalination plants produce 50% of water--same situation with gas and petroleum.Iran is in the process of arming Shia militias in Iraq with precise ballistic missiles and they will be able to launch missiles at tiny Israeli infrastructure from Northern Iraq.Iran will deploy missiles in Syria and Lebanon. So you will have Iranian missiles threatening tiny Israeli infrastructure from Lebanon, Syria and Northern Iraq at the same time.Plus Iran will deploy its 15 khordad and Bavar 373 air defence systems in Syria and these AD systems will cover entire territory of Israel, paralyzing its air force.4)Hispanics and Blacks whose number will increase in the US will not be Jew slaves like whites and influence of the Israeli Lobby will decline together with US support for Israel.Historically Israel took advantage of weakness and backwardness of the regional countries while enjoying support from the USA.In the next 20 years, tiny little Israel will have to deal withSo tiny Israel's long term survival in this region is under question. Hardly Israel will celebrate its 100 year anniversary of its founding in safe environment...