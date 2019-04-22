/ Register

  Tuesday, April 23, 2019

How to deal with the extremist Iranian regime

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Titanium100, Apr 22, 2019 at 11:11 PM.

  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:11 PM #1
    Titanium100

    Titanium100 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    92
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 90 / -0
    Country:
    Denmark
    Location:
    Denmark
    First of all we must forsee the future. Iran is a thorn in everyones sight and will always be a thorn in Pakistanis side or anyone else.

    They claim to be your brother but work clockwise this in it's self shows you that this individual is expendable and bound to be thorn in your sight for eternity and the best solution for it is to get rid of it once and for all.

    I am of that opinion that all focus should remain on Iran for the next 1-2 decades. Peace with israel and everyone else including india we need to clean our own garbage and backyards. We need peace with all these countries and end to the Afghan war which is coming soon.

    We need to solely focus on Iran from here on out.

    A new coalition needs to be created for a possible Iranian invasion. Iran could very well be the first country who will suffer Nuke attacks.

    Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, Uzbekstan, Turkemenistan, Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan Military union wing needs to be created.

    We seriously need to deal with this first and foremost while everything else comes second. Eliminating every single Iranian element in all muslim countries, putting pressure on our western allies to do the same. We have to put an end to this. This should be the solo task.

    This is the first officially listed terrorist regime.

    All Iranian elements should be out-lawed even in harsher conditions. Iranian schools in must be closed in must countries, and everyone tied to them arrested in every country even in pakistan. All minorities who have links will come under target if there is suspiciousness
     
    Last edited: Apr 22, 2019 at 11:26 PM
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:24 PM #2
    hasnainfirst

    hasnainfirst FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    144
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Nope , we should clear our misunderstandings with Iran instead of Sabotaging our Relations even more and now is an excellent opportunity to do so
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:27 PM #3
    Titanium100

    Titanium100 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    92
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 90 / -0
    Country:
    Denmark
    Location:
    Denmark
    There is no relations and what can you use them for now anyways. They are sanctioned and can't even sell oil
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:29 PM #4
    Kaniska

    Kaniska SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,473
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 6,726 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India
    Who are so called “We” here in your post?? I am really confused with your flag, so called “We” and rant against Iran...
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:29 PM #5
    hasnainfirst

    hasnainfirst FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    144
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 309 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    But Distancing our self from them will make them even more closer to india , and thats not a good thing
     
  Apr 22, 2019 at 11:31 PM #6
    Titanium100

    Titanium100 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    92
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 90 / -0
    Country:
    Denmark
    Location:
    Denmark
    It dosen't matter I could be a Pakistani descendant
     
