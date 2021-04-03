How to deal with growing Sindhi Nationalism?

A growing threat is the rapid feeling of alienation among the educated Sindhi youth. There exists a wide wedge between them and the state. The recent Bahria Town fiaso has only exasperated these feelings of alienation. Additional factors are...

1) PPP governance

2) No credible alternative to PPP ( PTI had a chance to capitalize on the Bahria Town incident but it only chose to highlight the violence of the protestors and not the land grab by Malik Riaz)

3) Urdu Media Racism ( Sindhi youth feel strongly about racist depictions in mainstream Urdu Media)

4) Karachi politics ( Sindhi youth feel strongly about voices coming from Karachi demanding a separate province)

5) No visible mainstream representation in the national media, sports teams.

6) Unease about demographic change in Sindh ( previously limited to Urdu Speakers but now increasingly hostile to Pushtun presence in Sindh).

7) Water Shortage ( Many believe Punjab is stealing water from them)



Some of the people who have these concerns believe solving these issues within the federation of Pakistan. However, a Sindhudesh idea, as prepostorous and impractical as it may sound, is also gaining traction.



A lot of these concerns can be dismissed as they lay in falsehoods. Demographic change in a multi-ethnic country like Pakistan is a given especially in the 21st century. However, we need to engage them on other issues to bridge the divide.



a) provide a mainstream alternative to PPP ( Due to its corruption and misgovernance, PPP can longer provide a buffer against Sindhi separatism)



b) Bridge rural/urban divide ( Urdu speakers need to join their voices with educated Sindhis and own Sindh.....expressions of hate against Sindh and Sindhi people will not help any community).



c) Solve water issues ( the only long-term solution is the provision of desalination plants for communities in the Sindh delta).



d) Take a stand against reported forced conversions ( Sindhi youth are more progressive as compared to other ethnic groups when it comes to religious liberties hence a stand by the state of Pakistan against this practise will earn us their trust and goodwill).



In terms of numbers, Sindhis are the third largest ethnic group and not sure we can afford another disaffected group. We have to tackle these issues before they blow up in our face and before they become too complicated.



Other ideas are welcome on this thread.