Quality Education for all Better economic system based on redistribution of the money and circulation Promotion of good religious scholar system Restructuring of the bureaucracy & judiciary Strengthening of police Better liaison between the judiciary and the political administration Elimination of the corruption and the "elite" culture

Quality Education for all

Better economic system based on redistribution of the money and circulation

Promotion of good religious scholar system

Restructuring of the bureaucracy & judiciary

Strengthening of police

Better liaison between the judiciary and the political administration

Elimination of the corruption and the "elite" culture

Just within three days, what happened is really tragic and scary but scarier is the extent. It is already late but we have to do something about it.First of all, regardless of the verdict, no one has the right to do rioting and damage the property of common people and the public. No, not in the Islam I know and many of us know. Many of these people are not even religious, you won't find them attending the mosque and fulfilling their religious duties. These are arsonists who are getting their frustrations out by destroying the cars and motorbikes jealousy, burning the tyres and setting buses on fire... none of these objects ever committed any blasphemy. This also exposes the weakness of the state machinery especially the police and bureaucracy.So how to cure it?The solution is long termUniversal education through a singular system that caters for all the needs of the student i.e. religious and secular education. A system where PM and peon both send their children for education. Thus reducing and eventually eliminating the need for separate madrassah. Madrassah have to eliminated gradually for all pratical purposes; first the capacity building in current schools is necessary to cater for additional millions of madrassh students but also to reduce the backlash. Better schools that offer both type of education and students spend 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the school reading both normal secular and religious course and govt provides a healthy lunch to the students. Also students play sports in their schools and finish their school homework at the premises before leaving. So when the kids go home... they are tired but they don't to go anywhere else for education..spend time with their parentsThis will divert the children from the madrassah and gradually this cult will lose popularity.Good economy that is inclusive and redistributive in nature is a key for equality and peace in the society. Accumulation of wealth in certain pockets must be capped and limited since it creates extremes and a polar society (essentially the mess we have right now). And this is the essence of a true Islamic system.We need to evolve a structure for religious scholarship similar to bureaucracy. A council of of the best scholars from all sects should be created that comes up with a unified curriculum but also add the worldly knowledge of the highest quality through experts. Thus a national academy is formed where scholars are taught for 4-6 years in various specialisations for example: Islamic Economy, the scholar must be an expert in the modern economic system and has in-depth knowledge of all economic agreements and fundamentals like petro-dollars, Bretton wood system/agreement, IMF and world bank and the whole modern banking systems, mathematic and accounting, in addition to the Islamic economic system and its modern interpretations and realisation.Similarly a scholar who deals with Islamic Food, Halal and Haram aspects, must also learn biology, organic chemistry, and food supply chain etc..In addition, all of them should have fundamental course in IT. BTW, many progressiive madrassh are already doing one is very famous is the Maktabah-tul-Madina where they have a proper IT department and they produce apps for android, iOS, windows and web.. Also they have their own audio, video professionals who run their TV-channel and also produce content in different formats like CD, DVD and their printing press. However, this should be made universal and for Islamic scholars.The Imams should be appointed through this council and they are paid by the tax collected from the local community and they promoted like all other government official get but through professional development for example IT skills, languages (local languages and English, Chinese, French etc), and sign language for special people.Current bureaucracy and judiciary are the relics of the colonial era and have proven totally unsuitable and incompetent at institution level in addressing the needs of the country so a major overhaul is necessary rather rebuilding from ground up following a different blue-print that meets the requirement of Pakistan. This is paramount if we want to eliminate corruption and political appointments.I think this point is self-explanatory. The police should be able to tackle all the situation without seeking the help from the military. For that it needs both modern education, training, equipment and numbers.The current situation is the glaring example of the disconnection between the judiciary and the political government. CJs should be made liable to share their verdicts with the political govt prior to announcing so that the latter is ready to tackle the situation. Also the political govt should have a voice is deciding when the verdict gets announced within a certain limit so it can prepare properly that is up to 90 days.. at least.It ties up nicely with the all the aforementioned points especially the first and second. A levelled economic playing field cannot be prepared until the corruption and elitism have not been eliminated.