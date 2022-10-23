What's new

How to create the Arc of Islam?

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,320
-19
2,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
We have Islam from West coast of North Africa to South East Asia but there are few countries that are impeding the progress of Islam.


1666549874486.png




The first set off countries are Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Armenia, Georgia, Southern Russia

1) People in Greece and Cyprus need to be repatriated into Eastern Europe. Greece and Cyprus should become part of Turkiye
2) Jews from Israel need to be repatriated into Germany and The independent Palestine nation should arise.
3) People in Armenia, Georgia & Southern Russia including regions like Ingushetia, Chechnya, Dagestan, Tatarstan and Crimea. The Slavic people in these regions should be repatriated into European Russia that is North/West of Urals. These parts should become part of Turkiye




1666550125601.png



The second set off countries are North/North East India, Myanmar, Southern Thailand, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Islands

4) Hindus in North India need to be repatriated into South India.
5)Buddists in Sri Lanka, North East India, Myanmar, Southern Thailand and Singapore need to be repatriated into Northern inland Thailand.

  • North India should become part of Pakistan
  • North East India and Myanmar should become part of Bangladesh
  • Southern Thailand and Singapore should become part of Malaysia
  • Laskshadweep and Srilanka becomes part of Maldives
  • Coco, Andaman and Nicobar Islands of Myanmar & India should become part of Indonesia



1666551336958.png
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
2,320
-19
2,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Appeal to all IK supporters.

Please put aside political affiliations and think about the larger good.

I am sure we could agree on the big picture if not on the positions on the Pakistan's internal politics.
 

