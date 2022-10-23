How to create the Arc of Islam?

We have Islam from West coast of North Africa to South East Asia but there are few countries that are impeding the progress of Islam.

The first set off countries are Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Armenia, Georgia, Southern Russia

1) People in Greece and Cyprus need to be repatriated into Eastern Europe. Greece and Cyprus should become part of Turkiye

2) Jews from Israel need to be repatriated into Germany and The independent Palestine nation should arise.

3) People in Armenia, Georgia & Southern Russia including regions like Ingushetia, Chechnya, Dagestan, Tatarstan and Crimea. The Slavic people in these regions should be repatriated into European Russia that is North/West of Urals. These parts should become part of Turkiye

The second set off countries are North/North East India, Myanmar, Southern Thailand, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Islands



4) Hindus in North India need to be repatriated into South India.

5)Buddists in Sri Lanka, North East India, Myanmar, Southern Thailand and Singapore need to be repatriated into Northern inland Thailand.