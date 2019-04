Yes he can and army prefers those recommended from PAF.

Specially one who is GDP recommended.

The way is to .. Like if u want to apply for army when u have a recommendation letter for PAF and for example u want to apply in long course,

Apply in long course, clear initials and when u are submitting issb form, attach the recommendation letter with it.

U won't have to give issb again and will be considered for the long course merit list.

