What's new

How to Control What People Do | Propaganda - EDWARD BERNAYS | Animated Book Summary

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Azadkashmir How to Control What People Do | Propaganda - EDWARD BERNAYS | Animated Book Summary Members Club 0
D Controlling the coronavirus narrative: China’s propaganda push COVID-19 Coronavirus 6
Hamartia Antidote Aljazeera: Controlling the coronavirus narrative: China's propaganda push COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Banglar Bir Noam Chomsky Exposes the ‘Propaganda Model’ Used to Control the U.S. Population in 6 Minutes Americas 2
Feng Leng China-US military conflict over Taiwan and South China Sea spiraling out of control: Global Times China & Far East 35
Pakistan Ka Beta China’s CNPC provides $100,000 to Pakistan for locust control Pakistan Economy 2
I No beef, no witches — Left and Right-wingers fight to control how children read, watch, think Central & South Asia 0
Kabira Sindh concedes it doesn’t control up to 70 per cent land in Karachi Social & Current Events 9
P Syria Control Map & Report: Frontlines Stable - July 2020 Middle East & Africa 1
The SC The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean Middle East & Africa 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top