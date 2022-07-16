What's new

How to contain the Pakistan Army ?

Todays by election May very well be the day that is to define Pakistan’s future

Hypothetically if today’s election on 17 July is free and fair ie noon league doesn’t cheat and Imran Khan wins then he controls punjab , KPK , GB and Azad Kashmir. Effectively ending PDM current Mis-rule at the center

The question then comes, what about Bajwa and Co ?


What about the future ? Will the army’s unnecessary powers be curtailed ?

IK is convinced more than ever than this needs to be done .


In short is it even possible to put Pakistan Army under constitution.

Note - I have use the word constitution not civilian rule . I don’t think army should be under the whims of any one political leader but under the constitution of the country


I ask this as for a long time I wrongly believed the army changed gov for the benefit of the nation ie playing the role of the ultimate guardian of the state. However, what they did to IK Pakistan’s ONLY natural leader has proven beyond doubt they are there to service thier self interest of perpetual power behind the scenes.

On a side note like many of you we all have been defenders of the Pakistan army be it as key board warrior to head heated arguments with Nasty Indians to two faced Americans.

One clear thing I noted in all this time that Pakistan Army has no friends
 
A natural democratic process (without institutional level rigging) will fix all woes.

If this PDM hybrid puppet regime stays for longer, I fear for the survival of our homeland.

Agar awaam ko haq nahi diya jaye, aur mafias musallat kardiye jaye jo har top position, business opportunity, prime zamenon pe qabza karlein, toe dunya ka koi bhi mulk nahi chal sakta. Na hi taxes generate honge jis se army chal sakti hai. IMF ne bhi ab budget kam karna ka keh diya. Mere samajh se bahir hai, pata nahi kiya soch kay establishment in daku'oon ko wapis layi
 

