How to Collect More Tax and Reduce Price of Petrol too

Allow import of Petrol from Iran and collect tax too. Iranian imported Petrol in Pakistan costs not more than 40 PKR. If govt decides to collect Rs 5 per lit tax on Iranian Petrol even then avg estimated price to consumer will be Rs 45 per lit.
It is simple math & common sense. Someone please tell the government take some decision to reduce the prices and improve the tax collection at the same time.
I don't know why people at helm of affairs can't understand these simple things or they don't have time to think about anything out of the box.
Please educate me what are the reasons of not importing oil from Iran on such a low price. Petrol & Diesel prices are very low in Iran and Pakistani towns near Iran border. We should use our geopolitical location for our economic gains.
