  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

How to carve out more Pakistans out of India

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by HalfMoon, Aug 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Muslims make up 30% of Indian population but they are spread out which is being taken advantage by the Hindus.

    Following are the steps that Muslims need to take to carve out more Pakistans out of India

    Step 1: Create Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves

    Step 2: Keep creating more and more Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves adjacent to the existing Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves

    Step 3: Once Enough area of the Town/City has been populated by Muslims ask for separate Town/City for that area

    Step 4: Get that Muslim area demarcated for Councillor, MLA & MP elections.

    Step 5: Get Muslim Councillor, MLA & MP elected for that Town/City

    Step 6: Get Muslim administrators (Police, Collectors, Courts, Lawyers, Judges etc) assigned for the Muslim only town/cities

    Step 7: Create a Unions of all Muslim only Cities/Towns

    Step 8: Get support from Muslim nations to solidify diplomatic support

    Step 9: Train all Indian Muslims and Build up defences

    Step 10: Declare independence from India
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:13 AM
    TruthSeeker

    TruthSeeker PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Wow! It's hard to imagine a more subversive and "traitorous" program than what you have proposed. Why not simply emigrate to Pakistan or another of the nearby "Stans" if you want to live in a Muslim majority nation?
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:16 AM
    Nilgiri

    Nilgiri ELITE MEMBER

    Oh you believed its flags... :lol:

    This forum is full of certain types....oinking around.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:16 AM
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Why should we migrate to another country/land?

    We are natives to this land.

    We will carve out our future in this very land.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:18 AM
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    By growing some balls
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:20 AM
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    Anna you know inbreeding damage brain cells ... if not you can see one example here
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM
    Vanamali

    Vanamali FULL MEMBER

    By sitting on protest fast until death... May work
    .. pls try... Other things if you try, results can be different and Pak will be blamed... Because you want another Pak.
     
