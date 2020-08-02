/ Register

How to carve out more land for Muslims out of India

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by HalfMoon, Aug 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 5:54 AM #1
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Muslims make up 30% of Indian population but they are spread out which is being taken advantage by the Hindus.

    Following are the steps that Muslims need to take to carve out more Pakistans out of India

    Step 1: Create Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves

    Step 2: Keep creating more and more Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves adjacent to the existing Muslim only neighborhoods/enclaves

    Step 3: Once Enough area of the Town/City has been populated by Muslims ask for separate Town/City for that area

    Step 4: Get that Muslim area demarcated for Councillor, MLA & MP elections.

    Step 5: Get Muslim Councillor, MLA & MP elected for that Town/City

    Step 6: Get Muslim administrators (Police, Collectors, Courts, Lawyers, Judges etc) assigned for the Muslim only town/cities

    Step 7: Create a Unions of all Muslim only Cities/Towns

    Step 8: Get support from Muslim nations to solidify diplomatic support

    Step 9: Train all Indian Muslims and Build up defences

    Step 10: Declare independence from India
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:13 AM #2
    TruthSeeker

    TruthSeeker PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Wow! It's hard to imagine a more subversive and "traitorous" program than what you have proposed. Why not simply emigrate to Pakistan or another of the nearby "Stans" if you want to live in a Muslim majority nation?
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:16 AM #3
    Nilgiri

    Nilgiri ELITE MEMBER

    Oh you believed its flags... :lol:

    This forum is full of certain types....oinking around.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:16 AM #4
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Why should we migrate to another country/land?

    We are natives to this land.

    We will carve out our future in this very land.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:18 AM #5
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    By growing some balls
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:20 AM #6
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    Anna you know inbreeding damage brain cells ... if not you can see one example here
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM #7
    Vanamali

    Vanamali FULL MEMBER

    By sitting on protest fast until death... May work
    .. pls try... Other things if you try, results can be different and Pak will be blamed... Because you want another Pak.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:27 AM #8
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Sanghi Hindus only have balls. No Brain.

    Secular Hindus only have brain. No balls.

    But we Muslims have both balls and brain.

    We Muslims will always prevail over you Hindus. Every time.

    :chilli::pakistan:
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:33 AM #9
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    Best of Luck with your balls and inbred brain
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:33 AM #10
    sms

    sms SENIOR MEMBER

    Finding future by turning parts of motherland in to Pakistan. That statement is it self an irony !

    Nautanki chor and kuch constructive kar le.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:34 AM #11
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    We Muslims do not beg. That is the quality and slave mentality of Hindus. We know how to claim what we need.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:35 AM #12
    Nilgiri

    Nilgiri ELITE MEMBER

    All Indians should realise this is a complete worst kind of troll, and not respond to it as far as possible (esp bringing in other broader topics and insults back at it etc...which is what it wants as that is the oxygen it craves...this should be very obvious by now with the same spam it does repeatedly in most cringey way).

    It has a very sad life and reality (wherever it actually is and is from), try to understand. Don't give it the attention and interaction and flaming it wants.... if the system here keeps it around in its cage at their own degradation...so be it, that's on them...they seem to think this thing is good to have around as some stronk kind of counter narrative to India.... *shrug*

    I see exact opposite as everyone (in all kind of disagreement) simply consolidates against this creature due to its incessant sheer stupid level of cringe. Every reasonable member of the forum also sees that too...the whole attempted agenda of this thing goes the wrong way in the end lol.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:37 AM #13
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    We Muslims neither consider the land or cow as mother.

    Do not try to attribute or force your Hindu Bharat Maa and Cow Maa concepts on us Muslims.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:41 AM #14
    Vanamali

    Vanamali FULL MEMBER

    We means who???
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 6:42 AM #15
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    We means Muslims.
     
