How To Buy Anything On Easy Installments? Ft. Arif Lakhani

How To Buy Anything On Easy Installments? Ft. Arif Lakhani



In tonight’s conversation with the Co-Founder of Qist Bazaar, Mr. Arif Lakhani. Diving right into Arif’s different nodes of work? How does Arif manage everything? How much one can earn through film and drama production? How has he ended up on the production side with Hareem Farooq? What is the process of producing a drama in Pakistan? Has Arif focused on the Video on Demand-side? How can we pitch any series to Netflix? How Arif’s journey has been with Qist Bazaar? What is Qist Bazaar? How transparent and Shariah-compliant are their processes? How is Qist Bazaar tackling the loan sharks scare among the masses? If someone loses their job, what are the payment terms at Qist Bazaar? Will we ever see data collaboration in partnerships in Pakistan? Tune in to know more about Grameen Bank, Arif’s educational background, and how Arif envisions Pakistan of 2050!

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Arif Lakhani
00:43 How does one come across so many different nodes of work?
04:04 How much one can potentially earn through investing in dramas and films?
05:59 What’s the process of producing a drama in Pakistan?
07:35 Has Arif focused on video on the demand side?
12:32 How Arif’s startup journey has been with Qist Bazaar?
18:19 What’s the history of Qist Bazaar?
19:53 What is Qist Bazaar?
24:16 How much transparent and Shariah-compliant their process is?
36:00 Will there be an auto deduction facility in their model? If not, why?
37:30 Going back to the Qist Bazaar model!
38:38 What are the payment terms on Qist Bazaar?
43:15 Why consumption is an important part of an individual’s economic growth?
49:54 Will we ever see data collaboration in partnerships in Pakistan?
57:30 What’s the concept behind Grameen Bank?
59:06 What is Arif’s educational background?
1:02:27 Which cities at Qist Bazaar they are planning to explore?
1:07:03 How does Arif envision Pakistan of 2050?
 
I am perhaps confused so I apologize in advance for my ignorance.

Anyway, there are several apps that let you spread your payments out by weeks if not months.

Not sure if these these types of apps are available in Pakistan
 

