How to build a Moon base

An artist’s impression of the LUNA Moon mock-up to be built outside Cologne, showing its artificial

regolith surface and controllable lighting.

Water mining

Living off the soil

Finding shelter

Prototype rovers are doing test runs in Spain's Canary Islands.

The Regolight project uses intense light to sinter lunar regolith (pictured, centre) into

plaster-like bricks (right, made in 30 minutes). Larger bricks can be built (left, 3 hours), but

materials hold together less well.

Kale diet