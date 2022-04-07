How to become untouchable in Pakistan

It is so freaking easy to become untouchable and above law in Pakistan. Here is guide for normal mortals:



--> Get a microphone, upload some youtube videos criticizing military and organize some fake kidnapping and then join PFJU (or whatever that shyt is called)



--> Join some bar council and always vote for the winning candidate. You dont have to spend years in classes learning anything, it just has to be a right college with right connections. It is not gonna be cheap, but totally worth the money! Knowing anything about law is not required, just connections to right people close to judges



--> Elevate from lawyer to high court judge. It is freaking easy, right connections will do the job



--> If you are really dumb and lazy, open a Madrassah, learn to deliver fiery speeches and throwing abuses and insults while sitting in the mosque



NO ONE will dare touch you then!



(leaving out the obvious politicians, police etc out on purpose)