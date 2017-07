1) Make a promise and stick to it:

2) Have a punchy tagline/comeback ready when attempting a master feat:



3) Have a getaway car on standby, one that your opponents will never suspect you to travel in:



4) Make your escape via the shadiest route possible:

5) Have a bhangra-style entrance ready:



6) Podium? That's old school brah. Make your speeches from atop a van:





7) Always, always, always carry a cigar, because you've gotta show 'em who's boss: