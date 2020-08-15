/ Register

  Saturday, August 15, 2020

How to apply for 'CPEC Internship Program'

Discussion in 'CPEC' started by ghazi52, Aug 15, 2020 at 7:33 PM.

    How to apply for 'CPEC Internship Program

    Sat, Aug 15, 2020

    [​IMG]
    The CPEC Authority will select 100 people with maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.
    ISLAMABAD: The CPEC Authority has launched an internship programme to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

    “It is an inclusive and national project that will prove as an engine of growth for the country,” Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his tweet on Saturday.



    He informed that human and social development was the government’s priority focus. “With 60% youth population, a tremendous opportunity exists to empower youth.”

    Bajwa urged the youth to join this specific three months long internship.

    The authority will select 100 people with a maximum age of 30 years in first internship programme that will start in October 2020.

    How to apply for the internship program


    Program features

    • Recruitment of 100 interns
    • Monthly Stipend
    • Allocation to Specifc Industries/sectors
    • Indulge in evidence-based policy advising
    • Development of leadership and management skills
    • Working with a diverse group
    Eligibility criteria

    • Under 30 years of age.
    • Bachelor's degree in any discipline.
    • No experience necessary; only highly motivated and curious individuals.
    • Good research, writing and digital media skills.
    Application process

    • Apply online by filling out the form at: www.cpecauthority.gov.pk
    • 1st Round: Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of CV
    • 2nd Round: Shortlisted candidates will have to submit a written (500 to 650 words) or video essay
    • For queries email: Info@cpecauthority.gov.pk
    • Applications will open on Tuesday 18th August
    • Start of the internship programme (October 2020 - December 2020)
    Special outreach programme

    Candidates belonging to a religious, ethnic or racial minority including women are encouraged to apply.



    CPEC Authority address

    5th Floor Science and Technology Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, C-5/2, Islamabad.

    Ph: +92 -51-9220615

    Email: Info@cpecauthority.gov.pk
     
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
    Asim Saleem Bajwa

    @AsimSBajwa

    Happy to launch #CPEC Internship:It’s an inclusive,national project,our engine of growth.Human/social development is our focus.With 60% youth pop,a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with max productivity vis other regional economies- #CPECMakingProgress
     
    @ghazi52 Thank you for your amazing service to this forum. May Allah bless you.
     
    CAN I?
     
