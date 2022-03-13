How to access RT Youtube channel

Figured I would make a quick PSA since there are so many people here trying to watch RT YouTube channel which is now blocked. Use this link.
Adding this as well if you are not able to see RT in your country.
RT
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative. We broadcast on TV in over 100 countries & had more than 10 billion video views on all platforms last year. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook...
odysee.com
Adding this as well if you are not able to see RT in your country.
Last edited: