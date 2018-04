Shahzad Qureshi, a young entrepreneur heading Urban Forest, has already grown a small forest in Karachi, showing that it is something that can be done.



Hassan Abbas, an environmentalist and climate scientist, lent his full support.





“Growing plants has the synergistic advantage of cooling urban heat, carbon sequestration, clean air, and aesthetics,” he said.





Haq seconded the support. “Trees and vegetation are most useful as a mitigation strategy when planted in strategic locations around buildings or to shade pavement in parking lots and on streets,” he said.

“Evapotranspiration, alone or in combination with shading, can help reduce peak summer temperatures by 1–5°C.”

The Indian connection

In Rajasthan, which he said had “dead” soil, they introduced microorganisms artificially while creating a strip of forest there in 2016.

How the forest is made