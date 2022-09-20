How the World Commutes, preferred modes of transportation in different countries

beijingwalker
How the World Commutes
MOBILITYby Martin Armstrong,
Sep 19, 2022
In the countries surveyed by Statista's Global Consumer Survey, more than half of the users surveyed report using their car for commuting to work (or school/university). While the private car is often indispensable in rural areas, its use is increasingly challenged in cities, where more than half the world's population now lives. This infographic gives an overview of the most popular modes of transport around the world.
Among the countries selected here, the United States has the highest share of personal cars in the commuting population, cited by 75 percent of those surveyed. In the U.S., the automobile still plays a central role in infrastructure financing. In contrast, its share is lower in countries such as South Korea (53 percent). In Korea, public transport (subways, buses and trains) is the most popular alternative to the car (40 percent of respondents).
According to the study, self-service shared vehicles (electric scooters, bicycles, scooters, cars, etc.) are particularly popular in China, where they are used by 23 percent of respondents.
Infographic: How the World Commutes
This chart shows the mode of transport people around the world use to commute to work/school/university in 2022.
