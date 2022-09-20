What's new

How the World Commutes, preferred modes of transportation in different countries

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,884
-12
93,192
Country
China
Location
China

How the World Commutes​

MOBILITY

by Martin Armstrong,
Sep 19, 2022

In the countries surveyed by Statista's Global Consumer Survey, more than half of the users surveyed report using their car for commuting to work (or school/university). While the private car is often indispensable in rural areas, its use is increasingly challenged in cities, where more than half the world's population now lives. This infographic gives an overview of the most popular modes of transport around the world.

Among the countries selected here, the United States has the highest share of personal cars in the commuting population, cited by 75 percent of those surveyed. In the U.S., the automobile still plays a central role in infrastructure financing. In contrast, its share is lower in countries such as South Korea (53 percent). In Korea, public transport (subways, buses and trains) is the most popular alternative to the car (40 percent of respondents).

According to the study, self-service shared vehicles (electric scooters, bicycles, scooters, cars, etc.) are particularly popular in China, where they are used by 23 percent of respondents.

25129.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: How the World Commutes

This chart shows the mode of transport people around the world use to commute to work/school/university in 2022.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,884
-12
93,192
Country
China
Location
China
64% Chinese choose to get around driving? I rarely drive, in cities like Beijing, the best way to get around is city subway and shared bikes, they are everywhere in every corner. For driving ,you have to deal with the city traffic and parking headache.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?
Replies
5
Views
349
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The Countries with the Largest National Debt Burdens. Debt Trap?
Replies
0
Views
252
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
VinFast to manufacture and sell its Vespa-style electric scooters in the US
Replies
0
Views
174
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Racing Chart of The World's Suppliers
Replies
0
Views
8
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese Public Opinion on the War in Ukraine
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
700
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom