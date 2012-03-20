How the US unleashed Hell's Agent... It left a trail of appalling birth defects when they used it to clear forests in Vietnam. But a new film lays bar

How the US unleashed Hell's Agent... It left a trail of appalling birth defects when they used it to clear forests in Vietnam. But a new film lays bare how America sprayed Agent Orange back home with devastating consequences... then went to war on those who tried to expose the truth

Herbicide known as 2,4,5-T is the highly toxic main ingredient of Agent Orange

The U.S. military stopped using it in 1971, but it was used in other parts of the US

It left a trail of appalling birth defects, just as it had when it was used in Vietnam

A helicopter in Oregon in 1974 was spraying a herbicide known as 2,4,5-T — the highly toxic main ingredient of Agent Orange, the notorious chemical defoliant used to blanket swathes of South-East Asia during the Vietnam War

Agent Orange was the most devastating and enduring blight inflicted on Vietnam during the conflict, believed to have caused death or serious injury to up to a million victims (pictured, a mother holds her daughter while waiting to be treated for birth defects in hospital in Hanoi)

Vast reserves of Agent Orange, in barrels identified by orange bands around them, remained in South-East Asia after 1971

Its use on U.S. forests and land considered ‘remote from sustained human contact’ continued to be allowed.

Led by Carol Van Strum and her late husband Steve, locals set up Citizens Against Toxic Sprays (CATS) and took legal action

On December 31, 1977, Carol Van Strum arrived home to find her house in flames. Her four children, aged five to 13, (pictured) perished inside

The herbicide drifted on to the Van Strums’ land with disastrous effect. The family dog died and so did the garden

U.S. politicians and judges have dragged their feet over making reparations to Vietnam, apparently afraid of opening the floodgates.

