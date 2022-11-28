What's new

How the US Navy's DC research lab is developing quantum for advanced military capabilities

As the Pentagon invests in new technologies to maintain a strategic advantage over its adversaries, the Navy is exploring quantum technology to potentially deliver new warfighting capabilities including quantum sensing, computing and network communications. While quantum is far from technological maturity, the Navy's Washington, DC-based research laboratory has been tasked with accelerating the development of quantum research. Gerald Borsuk, associate director of research for systems at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, said the world is in the "second revolution in...

How the Navy's DC research lab is developing quantum for advanced military capabilities | InsideDefense.com

As the Pentagon invests in new technologies to maintain a strategic advantage over its adversaries, the Navy is exploring quantum technology to potentially deliver new warfighting capabilities including quantum sensing, computing and network communications.
