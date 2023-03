Thekicked off a cycle of violence and instability that persists to this day. #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains how the invasion set Iraq on a troubled path, and where things stand twenty years later. 00:47 - Life before the invasion: Saddam Hussein was brutal 02:27 - Bad planning in the aftermath of the invasion 05:49 - Corruption is a huge issue 07:31 - Iran is a big player 09:58 - Iraqis are desperate for change