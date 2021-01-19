How the Urdu language and literature slipped into darkness in Bangladesh

Therean old Dhaka () Urdu in use as late as the mid to late 1980s.During my stint in Dhaka I used to visit the former EPCL ( East Pakistan Central Library) now known as the Bangladesh National Library where tucked away in a dusty corner was a treasure trove of tattered Urdu books, tattered molding Urdu newspapers still clamped to their binders and hung on racks . It was a wonderful history resource, reading the last days of Pakistan's trauma as it wrestled with the Civil War.Reading the Dhaka editions of the Urdu newspapers as the reporters filed their last reports ( a Su-7 rocket attack on the Governor's house ) made depressing reading.I often wondered who the faithful librarian was who filed away these newspapers diligently to the very end. I often wondered if that librarian was taken to that little island on the Padma river ( Janjeera or Santahar???) or was still alive in the squalid Geneva refugee camp.But those newspapers gave me rare insight into those dark days.But my presence in that dusty corner of the BNL aroused some hostile interest.Once I was accosted by a group of Dhaka University students as I left the library."I(Trans: Excuse me, why do you go time and again into that section ( of the library).Rough Translation ( censored) :It appears he is a Pakistani) they said to each other.I replied in English and apologized instantly, assuring them they would never see me in the library again." they replied curtly.( Translated: We shall see...)I never went to the library again.There is ( or was) an Urdu Library Road in Dhaka. I never saw any library there and was curious why it was called that. I don't know what they call it now.Incidentally one of the finest Urdu libraries in the world in a "Greater United Bengal" was set up by a "Pakistani", Justice Khuda Baksh Khan. His memory and legacy lives on ...yet .