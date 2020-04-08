How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan

US put their eggs in the wrong basket and when the ducklings will hatch the American so called policy makers will eat their words and wonder. US ditched us in favour of our arched rival India, in the middle of war on terror when our people were being killed on daily basis like a corona virus to fight their war one can't be more treacherous then that.

Same author was advising at that time too along with Lisa Curtis to throw crumbs at us of few millions to reward us on results based on their objectives to fulfil their policies while our civilians were slaughtered by RAW funded and trained terrorists. These same authors never asked the policy makers to rein in on RAW and close down the Indian funded terrorists camps and diplomatic establishments of Heart and Jalalabad from where those camps were controlled on our Afghan borders under US controlled areas. Same authors were so callous they even never acknowledged our economical decimation and civilian lives losses and blatantly coming up with Indian centric policies .

Our relationship is never going to be security based its only going to be trade based as its proven with F16's and helicopters deliveries again and again. Sometimes some relationships goes full circle our have gone moon circle where there is only barren light but no life. We are not guardians of US interests and no longer be fooled to fight US wars while our security is being put at risk by providing all sort of weapons to our enemy who is putting our security at risk and by proxy US is our security risk too. Enough of cold war, Afghan war and so called war on terror and who have reaped the rewards India without loosing a single soldier and gained more weapons, bravo for our blood losses. By providing few scholarships and few slots for our military officers training our nation can't be held hostage and our armed forces can't be influenced anymore.

US have missed the boat they need to put money where their mouth is and invest in Pakistan like China have done to provide industry, jobs and knowhow if its not possible then door is that way and we are no longer looking for some marriage bureau advisory council. We can't be cowed in by using IMF and FATF tool to fulfil their agenda cheaply instead it only shows evil face of our enemies to us. Pakistan is a resilient nation we have some external security issues compounded by US policies and economical mountain to climb but as they say if we set our heart to sort it out Insha'Allah we will get their sooner or latter.