How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan

PAKISTANFOREVER said: You know the above is never going to happen....... Click to expand...

Falling back into the US Camp would be akin to one shooting himself in the foot. Over the last 6-7 decades at times of great need they stopped any sort of political, economic and military relations rather than building a strong Pakistan that could have been a regional partner. Instead, they stabbed us in the back, every, man, women and child knows of The Pressler Amendment that showed America's truce face.America is one of those friends that you want to have a normal relationship with, but keep them at a distance. Similar to the Social Distancing rule instead of 6 feet you want them 6,000 miles away from you.