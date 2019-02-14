How the Taliban’s successes could be viewed by other jihadist groups

Over the past years, the Taliban has used its political office in Doha to consolidate international narratives on the back of dwindling support for the US and NATO campaigns in Afghanistan, and an increased realisation in major Western capitals that defeating the Taliban wholesomely is not possible anymore.

The recent visit of the Taliban to Turkmenistan, which shares a long border with the country, gave a good glimpse of how the Taliban are portraying themselves in the neighbourhood and vice versa.

In middle of this geopolitical hotpot, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham has often played its card as a dealmaker and dealbreaker in Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has also over the past few months taken branding and outreach a bit more seriously, bringing the group out in a more formal manner.

Ending conflict via mainstream insurgencies or terror groups often comes at a high price.