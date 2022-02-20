What's new

How the strong Greek border protection saves migrants lifes

Some Turks here in the forum claim that our border protection and zero tolerance to illegal border violations would cost human lifes.

This is totally wrong. Since almost no migrants were able to overcame our border anymore, dead and missing migrants numbers collapsed.

The numbers prove me right:

_114167792_arrivals_03-nc.png

_114191454_med_missing_05-nc.png




The simple fact is, that "open border" politics kill people. The moment the borders are closed, less people try to do this dangerous adventure and less die.

My point is clear, evryone who tries to come here has to be pushed back. Those who make it on land have to be interned in camps. They can leave when they want for return, but never enter our country that way.

This is what saves lifes.

Evry nation on this planet has the right to protect its borders.
 

