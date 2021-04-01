How The RQ-180 Drone Will Emerge From The Shadows As The Centerpiece Of A Warfighting Revolution

"With the CMCC opening, it will provide combatant commanders, scalable, tailorable products and services for use in contested environments. Using software, hardware and human machine, the center will be able to manage C2 productivity, shorten the task execution chain, and reduce human-intensive communications."



"The CMCC presents integrated and fused multi-domain and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance data to decision-makers and will use man-on-the-loop, artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce human task load while executing its’ mission objective. The CMCC provides products and services and more advanced and inclusive than any legacy Theater Air Control System element."