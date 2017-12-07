How the myth of love jihad is going viral?

How the myth of love jihad is going viral - Times of India Sunday Times News: Hum ne marriage ki hai, naa ki hum ne koi crime kiya hai.

Himanshi Dhawan) & Anam AjmalNov 8, 2020, 15:35 ISTWhy are you making this love jihad?” (We have got married, not committed a crime). This impassioned plea by Kanpur-based Shalini Yadav was posted on her Facebook page in August this year after videos surfacedNot only that, Kanpur police set up a special task force soon after to investigate such incidents of “love jihad”. Three state governments, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, have also announced their intention to bring laws to curb this “social evil”.Yadav, who is on the run along with her husband, has been caught in a web of fake news that’s been spreading wider of late.and has hit the headlines several times in the last decade, including the now famous Hadiya case in 2017. “The intermeshing of romance, marriage and conversions produces increased worry, deeply politicised representations and everyday violence, framed around the bodies of women,” says Gupta.Alt News’ Pratik Sinha says that the issue has become a ‘trending’ topic since the recent Tanishq advertisement which featured a Muslim mother-in-law organising a traditional baby shower for her Hindu daughter-in-law. Close on the heels came the Faridabad case in October where college student Nikita Tomar was allegedly shot by her stalker who is a Muslim.Even though the home ministry told Parliament in February that love jihad was not defined under existing laws and no such case had been reported by any central agency, the narrative continues to be spread.In fact, besides being deeply patriarchal, it also encourages boycotting of Muslims socially and economically with videos and posts warning against patronising Muslim tailors or mehndiwalas, and even avoiding salons as places where ‘innocent’ Hindu women are targeted. Parents are asked to morally police girls by keeping a check on their university timings and the places they visit.While Twitter declined to comment on specific handles, a Facebook spokesperson says it has made significant investments to keep hate off of their platform. “(But) There is progress to be made and we will continue to improve our technology and processes to ensure groups remain places where people can connect and find support.”Divij Joshi, a Mozilla tech policy fellow whose research focuses on online speech, says that one of the biggest problems is the scale of content generated. “The problem of scale can be countered by constituting a regulatory body, which oversees how social media platforms moderate their content,” adds .Joshi also points out that hate speech laws in India are inadequate. “We need to set standards. We then need to have laws that hold these platforms accountable to these standards and rules,” he adds.