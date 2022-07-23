How the Kafirs play games with the Muslims

I'm pretty sure we play games with ourselves, the amount of racism and shit treatment towards each other (just look at the threads on Afghans, Turks, Iranians, Egyptians etc.). And in reality trying to please every Westener we see... ? No my friend, we are fooling ourselves.



No one, muslims or not, are just offered gifts, money citizenship or university acceptance just like that by default. Maybe for the children of the corrupt elites so they can keep enslaving the common people...



Let's for once stop blaming everyone else and look inside us, once we fix ourselves for the numerous of the worldly diseases (greed, jealousy, superiority complexes, inferiority complex, intolerance etc.) we would actually start winning. Even though Westeners also do carry the same dieseases, we tend to be even worse at these shitty techniques ourselves. I remember a time were one of my larger groups of friends were proud that we Pakistanis were number one in illegal tax fraud etc. here in the West. Most of my friends are raised with negatively competing with cousins on who becomes doctor first, who earns the most who has the whitest wife of them all, whose children are too free (even when their own children are the same) etc. . This is the shitty mentality of people themselves, with no interference from Westeners. When walking around on the streets in Pakistan, I too often also hear how people pridely accept small amounts of bribe, as if this and shoud be totally normal. It's not, it's shitty and also one of the ways we play ourselves.



Imagine a greedless, tolerant, and helpful line of muslim countries. Do you think we would have time to play wasteful worldly games, or would we keep trying to be better, competing against ourselves? Divide and Conquer strategy left by our former colonisers is thriving at it's best.



No one will help us get free but ourselves, if we just sit and whine all day long like losers... we will remain losers. And yes... a rich *** person with a shitty personality and values is still a loser. Wanna see the change? Start being the change. That's not just a cliche meme caption, but actually the Sunnah way...