How the Kafirs play games with the Muslims

Lol
Muslims play games with themselves

Have u seen any minority individual get beaten and burnt alive in the west?

There is a major disease that needs addressing in muslim communities.
 
I'm pretty sure we play games with ourselves, the amount of racism and shit treatment towards each other (just look at the threads on Afghans, Turks, Iranians, Egyptians etc.). And in reality trying to please every Westener we see... ? No my friend, we are fooling ourselves.

No one, muslims or not, are just offered gifts, money citizenship or university acceptance just like that by default. Maybe for the children of the corrupt elites so they can keep enslaving the common people...

Let's for once stop blaming everyone else and look inside us, once we fix ourselves for the numerous of the worldly diseases (greed, jealousy, superiority complexes, inferiority complex, intolerance etc.) we would actually start winning. Even though Westeners also do carry the same dieseases, we tend to be even worse at these shitty techniques ourselves. I remember a time were one of my larger groups of friends were proud that we Pakistanis were number one in illegal tax fraud etc. here in the West. Most of my friends are raised with negatively competing with cousins on who becomes doctor first, who earns the most who has the whitest wife of them all, whose children are too free (even when their own children are the same) etc. . This is the shitty mentality of people themselves, with no interference from Westeners. When walking around on the streets in Pakistan, I too often also hear how people pridely accept small amounts of bribe, as if this and shoud be totally normal. It's not, it's shitty and also one of the ways we play ourselves.

Imagine a greedless, tolerant, and helpful line of muslim countries. Do you think we would have time to play wasteful worldly games, or would we keep trying to be better, competing against ourselves? Divide and Conquer strategy left by our former colonisers is thriving at it's best.

No one will help us get free but ourselves, if we just sit and whine all day long like losers... we will remain losers. And yes... a rich *** person with a shitty personality and values is still a loser. Wanna see the change? Start being the change. That's not just a cliche meme caption, but actually the Sunnah way...
 
How the Kafirs play games with the Muslims

1) Material benefits/gifts
2) Money
3) Western citizenship
4) University acceptance in Western countries
Bro, this is not about religion. The Chinese are non-Muslims but they have done FAR FAR more for Pakistan and Pakistanis than ALL the Muslims put together. Other so called "Muslims" like af-ghands have joined forces with our enemies and are responsible for the deaths of 10,000s of innocent Pakistanis.
 
Lol
Muslims play games with themselves

Have u seen any minority individual get beaten and burnt alive in the west?

There is a major disease that needs addressing in muslim communities.
yes it happens quite alot but you dont hear about it. pakistani taxi drivers stabed murdered or burnt in their cars many times.
 
How the Kafirs play games with the Muslims

1) Material benefits/gifts
2) Money
3) Western citizenship
4) University acceptance in Western countries
What to do with all these kafirs roaming around in the world, enjoying their lives...!?
Why are muslims miserable even in countries with no kafirs at all?
 
What to do with all these kafirs roaming around in the world, enjoying their lives...!?
Why are muslims miserable even in countries with no kafirs at all?
Can't be too miserable. Millions of gangu indian hindus are living in Muslim GCC nations for an immeasurably better and superior life compared to that in india. That shows the immeasurable superiority of Islamic culture and civilisation over indian hindu culture and civilisation........... :azn:
 
Ka'b bin 'Iyad narrated that the Prophet (s.a.w) said:
"Indeed there is a fitnah for every Ummah, and the Fitnah for my Ummah is wealth."
-Jami` at-Tirmidhi 2336
 
اگر کتا ، بلّی ، مرغی اور گدھا کسی ایک ہی جگہ مل کر پیار سے رہ رہے ہوں
تو سمجھ لیں کہ یہ کسی کے "پالتو" ہیں ورنہ ایسا اتحاد ہونا ناممکن ہے ۔
It is the answer to your question; how they play games, the rest is just smoke & mirrors.

