(Left) The man who was seen chanting slogans in the video and (right) Talha Saeed.

The uploader also said that the video was shot on Sept 1, 2016 — not on Kashmir Day (Feb 5, 2017), as wrongly claimed by Indian media.

The video’s uploader told Dawn.com that he had filmed the video at a freedom rally in Kulgam, which is located deep in IHK.

A brief moment in the beginning of the original video shows a man who later leads the rally in sloganeering against India.

India Today

Times Now



________________________________