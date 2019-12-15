How The Indian Army Crossed The Mighty Meghna River In East Pakistan On Its March Towards Dhaka

This article by a veteran Indian military officer should be an eye opener for Subramanian Swami who advocate invasion of Bangladesh and think that overrunning Bangladesh militarily would be a cakewalk for Indian army if it decide to do so. There are many other Indians also who believe this stuff. This Meghna river obstacle described here is only one of the many obstacle any invading force will face in Bangladesh.



Another important point is, in 1971, Pakistan army had inadequate forces stationed in East Pakistan( around 60,000) and that were spread thin across the country to fight Mukti Bahini insurgency. Mukti Bahini tied most of the Pakistani troops in the countryside making Indian march towards Dhaka relatively easy. Still the forces General Niazi had in Dhaka could have put up a stiff resistance if they utilized the natural defensive line surrounding Dhaka properly. But that socalled ''Tiger'' Niazi took only a few hours to decide to surrender once he was urged to do so by Indian high command. He could have defended Dhaka for 45-60 days if they turned Dhaka into a fortress and stubbornly decided to fight and could have avoided the disgrace of surrender according to this article. Within meantime cease fire would have been enforced by UNSC leaving the war inconclusive. Bangladesh still would have been separated, but as a result of negotiation, not though by Pakistan's defeat and surrender. But Niazi hurridly surrendered and disgraced his nation and it's armed forces forever and gave India the golden opportunity to taunt Pakistan eternally in every 16th December to come.