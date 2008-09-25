How The IAF Stage Manages Even a Simple Sortie By It's ACM

We are told that to mark the second anniversary of the so called Balakot Strike, IAF CAS visited the Squadrons, flew in a combined formation of upgraded Mirage-2000 & Su-30MKI ac and interacted with the Sqn personnel.But as can be seen in the video posted by the IAF, the CAS sits and Taxies in the Mirage-2000 with a single drop tank on centre station, however in the rest of the footage, all the Mirage aircraft participating are supporting Two or even Three Drop Tanks.And in an effort to make it more authentic, at the end the CAS aircraft is shown again supposedly Taxying back from the flight with obviously a single drop tank . Oh well, at least Indians are thrilled that their Air chief flew solo on a mission....right in the footsteps of B S Dhanoa.