How the high cost of living is hitting Singapore's poor

Actually Jakarta food is not increasing, near my place, just go there by walking, I can get Nasi Padang with only 13.000 Rupiah, which is less than one USD. Small restaurant and open since 7 AM and close around 9 PM. This restaurants is every where across Indonesia, originated and run by Minang ethnic business people, cheap or expensive, we have choice.The food is my favorite, there is chicken, chili sauce and vegetablesMore like this, this is what we call ayam kampung ( normal chicken) where 1 portion will be about 18.000 Rupiah for a complete package ( chicken, rice, vegetable, chile ), one USD is 14.400 Rupiah. Now we have the one with chicken with 13.000 Rupiah per package because they use Chicken from industry which is cheaper. There is option what kind of chicken we want, but it is basically the same in term of taste and meat.Inflation for Indonesia through out 2021 is just 1.5 % and it will be around 2 percent in 2022 based on projection.