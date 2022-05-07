How The Far-Right Could Cause Genocide In India | The Mehdi Hasan Show NBC

While Pakistan as a society actively alienates and discriminates against religious minorities. Wow
My point is that its extremely hypocritical to call out India for mistreating its minorities when we aren't much better in that aspect, it looks extremely bad on our behalf.Wtf has that got to do with this video? Your posts becoming more suspect and others have reported the same i.e. you’re pretending to be Pakistani.
Go post another thread.
My point is that its extremely hypocritical to call out India for mistreating its minorities when we aren't much better in that aspect, it looks extremely bad on our behalf.
Mehdi hassan is a known Islamist, there was a video of his were he was showering absurdities on kafirs, i think the video is no longer available.
'could' cause genocide?? Considering the history of the sub continent, it is clear that hindus have been genocided by invaders and not the other way around.
Mehdi hassan is a known Islamist, there was a video of his were he was showering absurdities on kafirs, i think the video is no longer available.
'could' cause genocide?? Considering the history of the sub continent, it is clear that hindus have been genocided by invaders and not the other way around.