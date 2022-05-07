What's new

How The Far-Right Could Cause Genocide In India | The Mehdi Hasan Show NBC

Faqirze said:
While Pakistan as a society actively alienates and discriminates against religious minorities. Wow
Wtf has that got to do with this video? Your posts are becoming more suspect and others have reported the same i.e. you’re pretending to be Pakistani.
Go post another thread.
 
waz said:
Wtf has that got to do with this video? Your posts becoming more suspect and others have reported the same i.e. you’re pretending to be Pakistani.
Go post another thread.
My point is that its extremely hypocritical to call out India for mistreating its minorities when we aren't much better in that aspect, it looks extremely bad on our behalf.
 
Faqirze said:
My point is that its extremely hypocritical to call out India for mistreating its minorities when we aren't much better in that aspect, it looks extremely bad on our behalf.
Political leaders are not calling
for mass expulsions, rape or anything else.
It’s a crazy comparison stop making it.
 
Mehdi hassan is a known Islamist, there was a video of his were he was showering absurdities on kafirs, i think the video is no longer available.
'could' cause genocide?? Considering the history of the sub continent, it is clear that hindus have been genocided by invaders and not the other way around.
 
Jugger said:
Mehdi hassan is a known Islamist, there was a video of his were he was showering absurdities on kafirs, i think the video is no longer available.
'could' cause genocide?? Considering the history of the sub continent, it is clear that hindus have been genocided by invaders and not the other way around.
Regardless of any accusations you level at Hassan, fundamentally he is right, India is turning into a hindutva extremist communal cesspit
Their is no argument to be had here it's a reality that is undeniable at the moment

Even Indian Muslims are waking up to this reality now

Now comes the question of providing the Indian Muslims a defence to this Hindu poison
 
Jugger said:
Mehdi hassan is a known Islamist, there was a video of his were he was showering absurdities on kafirs, i think the video is no longer available.
'could' cause genocide?? Considering the history of the sub continent, it is clear that hindus have been genocided by invaders and not the other way around.
Well we "could" start killing muslims and eating pigs.

We "could" start nuking others.

We "could" meet aliens and plot taking over earth with them.

All these possibilities does require a tv show to make the public aware of what "could" be. After all Conspiracy Theories should not be confined to tin hats and asylums. General public must also participate in this hysteria and celebrate it. Especially when it can help your dual cause of spreading Hindu-phobia and earning TRP.
 

