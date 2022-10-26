Candidates should be dedicated, impartial and upright

.

integrity and ability, with greater weight given to the former.

Xinhua Headlines: How the CPC's new central leadership was formed Xinhua Headlines: How the CPC's new central leadership was formed-

Xi formalized and codified the criterion for top leadership. It focus integrity and ability, and integrity being prioritized. 以德治国It is fortunate that China has Xi as leader.While US is putting perverts, criminals and morons to her top leadership in the name of wokeness and diversity.*************Starting from early 2022, Xi began seeking advice from other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau on how to deliberate and determine candidates for a new central leadership.On March 24 this year, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau held a meeting, presided over by Xi, and adopted a plan on the recommendation of candidates for the central leadership.Among the principles of recommendation, it was stressed that the core position of the CPC leadership, and the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership should be resolutely upheld.The principles also placed emphasis on merit regardless of background, and on having both