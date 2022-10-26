What's new

How the CPC's new central leadership was formed

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,934
-23
5,381
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Xi formalized and codified the criterion for top leadership. It focus integrity and ability, and integrity being prioritized. 以德治国

It is fortunate that China has Xi as leader.

While US is putting perverts, criminals and morons to her top leadership in the name of wokeness and diversity.

*************

Starting from early 2022, Xi began seeking advice from other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau on how to deliberate and determine candidates for a new central leadership.

On March 24 this year, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau held a meeting, presided over by Xi, and adopted a plan on the recommendation of candidates for the central leadership.

Among the principles of recommendation, it was stressed that the core position of the CPC leadership, and the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership should be resolutely upheld. Candidates should be dedicated, impartial and upright.

The principles also placed emphasis on merit regardless of background, and on having both integrity and ability, with greater weight given to the former.

Xinhua Headlines: How the CPC's new central leadership was formed

Xinhua Headlines: How the CPC's new central leadership was formed-
english.news.cn
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
New military leadership appointments show China is bracing itself for conflict with the United States
Replies
1
Views
49
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Singapore PM Lee congratulates Chinese President Xi on reappointment as Communist Party leader
Replies
1
Views
24
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ILC
"We find that Xi has secured what amounts to a “super majority” in the upcoming Politburo" - Macropolo analysis
Replies
0
Views
353
ILC
ILC
Zarvan
Xi stresses further strengthening armed forces by training competent personnel
Replies
0
Views
576
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
Why Biden’s Block on Chips to China Is a Big Deal
Replies
1
Views
34
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom