How the China-Iran economic and security deal endangers India’s strategic interests in the Middle East

fearing US arm twisting. Uncertainty over Chabahar’s future has thus jeopardised India’s economic and geostrategic interests in the region.

Though Iran didn’t express its displeasure directly to India, it has made it clear in subtler ways.

For example, India’s efforts to mobilise international support against Beijing for its recent transgressions in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh garnered no support from Iran.