How the Americans hiijacked the Messi deal from the Saudis in the last minute

How Inter Miami, MLS can afford Lionel Messi, and how they beat Saudi Arabia's wealth​

TL;DR version



The Saudis threw on Messi biggest contract offer in history 1.2 Billion USD in 2 years and the Americans replied to that offer by instead offering Messi shares of Adidas and Apple including shares of Inter Miami this sealed the deal. MLS knew they couldn't match the Saudi cash but instead came up with an smart alternative that worked