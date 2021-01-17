What's new

How suicide drone demolished S300 missile defence system in blink of eye

These drones may be a problem for Pakistan. We should invest in technologies like CWIS weapons to destroy these near our hq-1b sites.

we are aware that India has versions of this weapon. We need to invest in an effective defence. A Chinese ship based cIws system on a truck may be an option. The US tried this with Phalianx CIWS system.

India would not need to bother with those when they have 300mm rockets reaching 90km. Though, the need for a capable CRAM only gets even bigger from that.

Slow, and low drones like that are a still within a domain of human aimed 23mm AA,but a cheap mach 5 rocket artillery projectile with a relatively flat trajectory is completely outside of even man-in-the-loop AA systems. You need completely computerised AA to counter these.
 
anything in Indian hands is in the safe hands
 
India has quite a few of these Harop systems, so they could easily be PAF systems being destroyed..
 
Yes, I think, CWIP system should be used to tackle with these drone attack.
Recently, India has show cased Drone Swarm attack capability and it has plan to have capability of 1000 drone attack simultaneously.
CWIS weapon can handle such attack in well way.
 
For a CIWS this swarm bullet option might be handy. The one below is one application of it. The examples below are with normal bullets but the system can be adapted to use larger "smart" bullets like timed fuze or directional exploding warhead sort of a swarm grenade launcher. Turret can be moveable or the bullets may be larger-smarter or even have a guidance system on its own for very short ranges. The targets are slow so not much speed is necessary for the swarm bullet.




The problem is detection for these types of small targets. Maybe a lidar , laser based radar can be effective in short ranges. It can be experimented.

For a LIDAR application laser can be directed through a prism. When wavelength of the laser changes direction also changes. This can be done to gather vertical data of the target. For horizontal data the Lidar dish just like older radars can continiously turn 360 degrees. 3-5km detection-tracking range can be enough to stop small suicide drones in my opinion. Although it wont work for other targets flying higher.

Here is an application of lidar in automotive industry using the prism approach. A more powerful range variant laser can do the job in a military application.

techcrunch.com

Baraja’s unique and ingenious take on lidar shines in a crowded industry – TechCrunch

It seems like every company making lidar has a new and clever approach, but Baraja takes the cake. Its method is not only elegant and powerful, but fundamentally avoids many issues that nag other lidar technologies. But it'll need more than smart tech to make headway in this complex and evolving in…
techcrunch.com techcrunch.com
 
Look closely at the video

Where is the C4I network? Are all the A2D assets networked with each other to give a comprehensive picture of the battlefield? I don't think so.

Military platforms on their own are not much of value and are easy to pick off. Add the S-300 in Pakistan's Air Defence Network and watch its lethality increase a 10X fold. Its the system that matters. The failure of the Pantsir or the S-300 is not itself a failure of the system but rather a failure of the operators and how they utilize these systems.
 
Radar /IR/TV guided 35mm guns can handle these threats in integrated air defence.
 
