How suicide drone demolished S300 missile defence system in blink of eye

Baraja’s unique and ingenious take on lidar shines in a crowded industry – TechCrunch It seems like every company making lidar has a new and clever approach, but Baraja takes the cake. Its method is not only elegant and powerful, but fundamentally avoids many issues that nag other lidar technologies. But it'll need more than smart tech to make headway in this complex and evolving in…

For a CIWS this swarm bullet option might be handy. The one below is one application of it. The examples below are with normal bullets but the system can be adapted to use larger "smart" bullets like timed fuze or directional exploding warhead sort of a swarm grenade launcher. Turret can be moveable or the bullets may be larger-smarter or even have a guidance system on its own for very short ranges. The targets are slow so not much speed is necessary for the swarm bullet.The problem is detection for these types of small targets. Maybe a lidar , laser based radar can be effective in short ranges. It can be experimented.For a LIDAR application laser can be directed through a prism. When wavelength of the laser changes direction also changes. This can be done to gather vertical data of the target. For horizontal data the Lidar dish just like older radars can continiously turn 360 degrees. 3-5km detection-tracking range can be enough to stop small suicide drones in my opinion. Although it wont work for other targets flying higher.Here is an application of lidar in automotive industry using the prism approach. A more powerful range variant laser can do the job in a military application.