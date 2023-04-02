How Suburbs Destroyed America

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 56,320
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Did you watch the videos? it's not about whether they are nicer or not, it's about sustainability and impact on the economy.lol, what utter BS
its a nicer life in the suburbs than in the big cities, which are also very expensive apart from being hectic.
And in China...
How China Became a Nation of SuburbsIf there’s a “Chinese Dream,” it can be found on the fast-growing outskirts of Beijing, Shanghai, and other major cities.www.bloomberg.com
You mean like this...???Did you watch the videos? it's not about whether they are nicer or not, it's about sustainability and impact on the economy.
You mean like this...???
Why haven't China's cities learned from America's mistakes?Faceless estates. Sprawling suburbs. Soulless financial districts. Discredited elsewhere as fostering the worst kind of urban angst, these are the vogue in China – but change could be afootwww.theguardian.com
Instead of a mindless 'LOL', maybe you could challenge what the article said. But then again, 'mindless' is the perfect descriptor for your participation in this forum.Bloomberg LOL
It's an exaggeration, Chinese cities do have some single house neighborhoods outside the urban regions, but they are not very common, Chinese people love urban cities way more than suburbs, people would like to pay more for a bed in the city than a single house in the suburbs, this is actually a popular Chinese saying.And in China...
How China Became a Nation of SuburbsIf there’s a “Chinese Dream,” it can be found on the fast-growing outskirts of Beijing, Shanghai, and other major cities.www.bloomberg.com
Instead of a mindless 'LOL', maybe you could challenge what the article said. But then again, 'mindless' is the perfect descriptor for your participation in this forum.
No exaggeration. People the world over want the American style of suburbs. They may modify to suit specific social and cultural variations, but ultimately, everyone want a little bit of land and privacy for their families, and the suburb design offers that.It's an exaggeration, Chinese cities do have some single house neighborhoods outside the urban regions, but they are very rare, Chinese people love urban cities way more than suburbs.
No exaggeration. People the world over want the American style of suburbs. They may modify to suit specific social and cultural variations, but ultimately, everyone want a little bit of land and privacy for their families, and the suburb design offers that.
Don't take other coutries for granted based on your own experience, how many countries have you lived to say so?No exaggeration. People the world over want the American style of suburbs. They may modify to suit specific social and cultural variations, but ultimately, everyone want a little bit of land and privacy for their families, and the suburb design offers that.
Don't take other coutries for granted based on your own experience, how many countries have you lived to say so?
A subdivided unit at No. 121 Lanman Hutong, about 10 minutes’ drive from Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City, changed hands on November 11 for 1.28 million yuan (US$182,400) after 136 rounds of furious bidding during an auction in Beijing.
The new owner bought a 5.6-square metre (72 square feet) cubicle covered in bathroom tiles large enough to fit a bunk bed, with standing room only.