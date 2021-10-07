How Strong is China's military?

Globenim said: U.S. regime propaganda on odd days: China collapse

U.S. regimepropaganda on even days: China threat



Can anyone point me out where they even remotely try to answer the question in their headline in between recycling last decades news framed by American glasses with an American spin and projection of Americas aggression on China for their American audience? Click to expand...

That is largely true. This article is the recent Al-Jazeera propaganda which is mostly managed by the US intelligence agencies and their usual Sinophobic lens. The PLA in 2021 is vastly superior force with increasing;y state of the art weaponry, technology and AI capability. A few years ago I had a discussion with a retired Chinese senior officer who participated in the crossing of the Yalu river on the Sino-Korean border, and even then the PLA put the fear of God in the US invaders and the 50 assorted puppets that assisted them. The PLA sent a million men, largely lightly armed, but still turned the tables. The idiot MacArthur wanted to use nuclear weapons then, but was luckily overruled by Truman and sacked. China was not a nuclear power at that stage. On, the People's Republic of China conducted its first nuclear test, making it the fifth nuclear-armed state after the United States, the Soviet Union, Britain and France. China had initiated its nuclear weapons programme in the mid-1950s, after the Korean war.Almost 70 years later, it is a totally different geo-strategic equation. The US never feared the USSR as it was not an economic power and Soviet military was largely over rated as Hungary, Czechoslovakia and finally Afghanistan exposed. China on the other hand is largely a homogeneous state with 1.4 billion people and in real terms, the world's largest manufacturing economy and can outspend the US in any arms race. That is the reason the Pentagon and the US generals are freaking out. Also China's soft power (economic, political and diplomatic) is on the rise with a very large diaspora. That is the reasons these types of Sinophobic "analysis" of dubious nature are produced. If you look at the latest US Defense Department China military annual review its more hogwash. I directly quote from their "Executive Summary":UNDERSTANDING CHINA’S STRATEGYChina’s National Strategy> The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC’s) strategy aims to achieve “the great rejuvenation of theChinese nation” by 2049. China’s strategy can be characterized as a determined pursuit of politicaland social modernity that includes far-ranging efforts to expand China’s national power, perfectits governance systems, and revise the international order.> The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) frames this strategy as an effort to realize long-heldnationalist aspirations to “return” China to a position of strength, prosperity, and leadership onthe world stage.> The CCP’s leadership has long viewed China as embroiled in a major international strategiccompetition with other states, including, and in particular, the United States.> In 2019, China intensified its efforts to advance its overall development including steadying itseconomic growth, strengthening its armed forces, and taking a more active role in global affairs.