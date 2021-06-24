What's new

How Special Tech Zones Are Game Changer?

How Special Tech Zones Are Game Changer?


Exploring the Special Technology Zone and Special Economic Zones with tonight’s guest Hamza Saeed. What did he do after graduating? How did he got ended up interested in stocks? What kind of exposure did he get from China? A brief explanation of the Special Economic Zone and the Special Technology Zone. What are some Special Economic Zones in Pakistan? What role Special Technology Zones can play? When will we visualize the first building of the Special Technology Zone in Pakistan?

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Hamza Saeed
03:16 What did he do after graduating?
04:08 How did he got ended up interested in stocks?
06:59 What kind of exposure did he get from China?
15:50 What are Special Economic Zone and Special Technology Zone?
23:00 What are some Special Economic Zones in Pakistan?
26:28 What role Special Technology Zones can play?
45:06 When will we visualize the first building of the Special Technology Zone in Pakistan?

