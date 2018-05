SpaceX proposed times to travel around the world

Elon Musk's exploration company SpaceX is not content with simply resettling humanity on Mars: No, they want to take you around the world in under an hour.‘the longest part of that flight is actually the boat out and back’Engineer and president Gwynne Shotwell sat down in a TED Talk to explain how SpaceX's "BFR" (Big Falcon Rocket) could be used for Earth-to-Earth trips."Basically what we're going to do is fly BFR like an aircraft and do point-to-point travel on Earth," said Shotwell."You could take off from New York City and fly halfway across the globe, and you'll be on the BFR for roughly half an hour or 40 minutes – the longest part of that flight is actually the boat out and back."